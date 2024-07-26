Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1840 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1840 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1840 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1840 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 811 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place July 19, 2021.

Prussia Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Prussia Thaler 1840 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1840 A at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1840 A at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1840 A at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1840 A at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1840 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1840 A at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1840 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1840 A at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1840 A at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1840 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1840 A at auction Attica Auctions - December 1, 2022
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1840 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1840 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1840 A at auction Kroha - October 30, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date October 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
