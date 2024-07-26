Thaler 1840 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1840 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 811 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place July 19, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (11) XF (32) VF (16) F (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)

