Prussia Period: 1797-1873
Thaler 1839 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1839
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1839 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1255 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
