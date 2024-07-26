Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1839 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1839 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1839 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1839 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1255 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia Thaler 1839 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
412 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1839 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1839 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1839 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1839 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1839 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1839 A at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1839 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1839 A at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1839 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1839 A at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1839 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
