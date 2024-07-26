Thaler 1839 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1839 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1255 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (7)