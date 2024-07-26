Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1838 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1838 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1838 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1838 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2513 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Prussia Thaler 1838 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1838 A at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
452 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1838 A at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1838 A at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1838 A at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1838 A at auction Aurea - December 11, 2020
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1838 A at auction Kroha - February 17, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date February 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1838 A at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1838 A at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1838 A at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1838 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1838 A at auction Höhn - September 10, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1838 A at auction Heritage - September 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1838 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2002
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1838 A at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

