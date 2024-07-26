Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1838 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1838
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1838 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2513 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
