Thaler 1838 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1838 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2513 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.

