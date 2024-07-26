Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1836 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1836 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1836 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1836 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2875 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.

Сondition
Prussia Thaler 1836 D at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1836 D at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1836 D at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1836 D at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1836 D at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

