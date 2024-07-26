Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1836 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1836
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1836 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2875 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
