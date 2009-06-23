Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1836 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1836 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1836 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1836 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3902 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 23, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Prussia Thaler 1836 A at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

