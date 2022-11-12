Thaler 1835 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1835 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1598 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition XF (1)