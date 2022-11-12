Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1835 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1835 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1835 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1835 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1598 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
Prussia Thaler 1835 D at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1835 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Thaler
