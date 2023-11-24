Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1833 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1833 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1833 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1833 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1235 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Prussia Thaler 1833 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1833 D at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
2309 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1833 D at auction Schulman - November 4, 2017
Seller Schulman
Date November 4, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
464 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1833 D at auction Schulman - June 24, 2017
Seller Schulman
Date June 24, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1833 D at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1833 D at auction Künker - December 3, 2015
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1833 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1833 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search