Thaler 1833 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1833
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1833 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1235 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
2309 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Schulman
Date November 4, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
464 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
