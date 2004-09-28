Thaler 1832 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1832 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1429 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.

Сondition VF (3)