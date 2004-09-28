Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1832 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1832 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1832 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1832 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1429 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (2)
Prussia Thaler 1832 D at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1832 D at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1832 D at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

