Thaler 1832 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1832
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1832 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2512 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
