Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1832 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1832 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1832 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1832 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2512 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.

Prussia Thaler 1832 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1832 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1832 A at auction Kroha - February 17, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date February 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1832 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

