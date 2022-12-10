Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1831 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1831 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1831 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1831 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 764 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (2)
Prussia Thaler 1831 D at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1831 D at auction Aurea - December 10, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 1600 CZK
Prussia Thaler 1831 D at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1831 D at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1831 D at auction Teutoburger - September 3, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1831 D at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1831 D at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 16, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1831 D at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 16, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1831 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 12, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1831 D at auction Gärtner - February 10, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date February 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1831 D at auction Künker - December 3, 2015
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1831 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1831 D at auction Teutoburger - February 23, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1831 D at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1831 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search