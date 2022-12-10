Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1831 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1831
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1831 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 764 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Grün (2)
- Künker (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 1600 CZK
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
