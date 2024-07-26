Thaler 1831 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1831 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 790 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 900. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

