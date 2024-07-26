Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1831 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1831 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1831 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: { "ru": "Vila Rica Moedas Ltda" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (197) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1831 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 790 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 900. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

Prussia Thaler 1831 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
423 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1831 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1831 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1831 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1831 A at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1831 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1831 A at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1831 A at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1831 A at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1831 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1831 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1831 A at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1831 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1831 A at auction Nomisma - October 27, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1831 A at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1831 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1831 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
