Thaler 1830 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1830
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (170) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1830 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 829 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place June 11, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
