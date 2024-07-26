Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1830 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1830 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1830 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (170) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1830 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 829 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place June 11, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Prussia Thaler 1830 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1830 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1830 A at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1830 A at auction Aurea - April 11, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1830 A at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1830 A at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date April 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1830 A at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1830 A at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1830 A at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1830 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1830 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1830 A at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1830 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1830 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1830 A at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
