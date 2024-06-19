Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1828 A "Type 1828-1840" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1828 A "Type 1828-1840" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1828 A "Type 1828-1840" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1828 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place December 11, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
Prussia Thaler 1828 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1828 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Prussia Thaler 1828 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Prussia Thaler 1828 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Prussia Thaler 1828 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Prussia Thaler 1828 A at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1828 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1828 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1828 A at auction Künker - February 1, 2006
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1828 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search