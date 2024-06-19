Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1828 A "Type 1828-1840" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1828
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1828 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place December 11, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (4)
- Möller (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
