Thaler 1828 A "Type 1828-1840" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1828 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place December 11, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) VF (6)