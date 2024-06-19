Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1828 D "Type 1823-1828" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1828 D "Type 1823-1828" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1828 D "Type 1823-1828" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1828 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1228 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (5)
Prussia Thaler 1828 D at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1396 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1828 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
566 $
Price in auction currency 520 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1828 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1828 D at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1828 D at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1828 D at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1828 D at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1828 D at auction Busso Peus - July 8, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date July 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1828 D at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1828 D at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1828 D at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1828 D at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1828 D at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1828 D at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1828 D at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1828 D at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1828 D at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1828 D at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1828 D at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1828 D at auction Höhn - December 3, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date December 3, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1828 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

