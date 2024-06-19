Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1828 D "Type 1823-1828" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1828
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1828 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1228 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1396 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
566 $
Price in auction currency 520 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date July 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
