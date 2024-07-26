Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1828 A "Type 1823-1828" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1828
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1828 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 368 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place January 30, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
