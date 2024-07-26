Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1828 A "Type 1823-1828" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1828 A "Type 1823-1828" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1828 A "Type 1823-1828" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1828 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 368 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place January 30, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (3)
  • Bru Sale & Wellico (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (7)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (23)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (9)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (15)
Prussia Thaler 1828 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1828 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1828 A at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1828 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1828 A at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1828 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1828 A at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1828 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1828 A at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1828 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1828 A at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1828 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1828 A at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1828 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1828 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1828 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1828 A at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1828 A at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1828 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1828 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1828 A at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1828 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search