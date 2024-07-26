Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1827 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1827
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1827 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 822 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place November 24, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 270 PLN
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search