Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1827 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1827 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1827 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1827 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 822 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place November 24, 2020.

Prussia Thaler 1827 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1827 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1827 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 270 PLN
Prussia Thaler 1827 A at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1827 A at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1827 A at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1827 A at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1827 A at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1827 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1827 A at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1827 A at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1827 A at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1827 A at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
