Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1825 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1825 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1825 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1825 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1216 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (8)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • WAG (8)
Prussia Thaler 1825 D at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1825 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1825 D at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1825 D at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1825 D at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1825 D at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1825 D at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1825 D at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1825 D at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1825 D at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1825 D at auction WAG - June 14, 2015
Seller WAG
Date June 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1825 D at auction Künker - April 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date April 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1825 D at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1825 D at auction Höhn - December 3, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date December 3, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1825 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1825 D at auction Künker - March 11, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1825 D at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1825 D at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1825 D at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1825 D at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1825 D at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1825 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search