Thaler 1825 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1825
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1825 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1216 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
