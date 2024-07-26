Thaler 1825 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1825
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1825 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2911 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place June 18, 2012.
