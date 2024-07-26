Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1825 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1825 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1825 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1825 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2911 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place June 18, 2012.

Prussia Thaler 1825 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1825 A at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1825 A at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1825 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1825 A at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1825 A at auction Felzmann - March 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1825 A at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1825 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1825 A at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1825 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1825 A at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1825 A at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1825 A at auction Katz - November 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1825 A at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1825 A at auction Künker - July 16, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1825 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1825 A at auction Inasta - December 3, 2018
Seller Inasta
Date December 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1825 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1825 A at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
