Thaler 1825 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1825 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2911 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place June 18, 2012.

