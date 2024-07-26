Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1824 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1824
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (118) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1824 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 397 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 27, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
