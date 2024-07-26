Thaler 1824 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1824 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 397 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 27, 2017.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (10) XF (70) VF (32) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (2)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

Busso Peus (2)

Cayón (1)

CNG (1)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Felzmann (8)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (6)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (5)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Inasta (1)

Katz (3)

Kroha (3)

Künker (21)

Marciniak (1)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)

Niemczyk (3)

Numimarket (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Rhenumis (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (14)

WAG (13)

WCN (1)