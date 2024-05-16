Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1823 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1823
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1823 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2883 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Künker (6)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
