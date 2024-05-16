Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1823 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1823 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1823 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1823 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2883 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.

Prussia Thaler 1823 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1823 D at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1823 D at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1823 D at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1823 D at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1823 D at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1823 D at auction Künker - February 1, 2006
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1823 D at auction Künker - March 7, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 7, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1823 D at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

