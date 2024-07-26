Thaler 1823 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1823 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1211 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

