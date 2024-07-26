Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1823 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1823 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1823 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1823 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1211 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Prussia Thaler 1823 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1823 A at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1823 A at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1823 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1823 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1823 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1823 A at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1823 A at auction Tauler & Fau - October 3, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1823 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1823 A at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1823 A at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1823 A at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1823 A at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1823 A at auction CoinsNB - February 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1823 A at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1823 A at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1823 A at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1823 A at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1823 A at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1823 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

