Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1823 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1823
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1823 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1211 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Busso Peus (2)
Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
CNG (1)
Coin Cabinet (1)
CoinsNB (1)
Felzmann (1)
Gärtner (1)
Gorny & Mosch (1)
Grün (5)
Heritage (2)
HIRSCH (1)
Höhn (2)
Künker (14)
Meister & Sonntag (1)
Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Münzen & Medaillen (2)
Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
Niemczyk (1)
Numedux (1)
Numis Poland (1)
Rauch (1)
Reinhard Fischer (2)
Rhenumis (1)
Russiancoin (1)
Stare Monety (1)
Tauler & Fau (1)
Teutoburger (5)
TMAJK sro (1)
WAG (17)
WCN (1)
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
