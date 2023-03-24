Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1822 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1822 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1822 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1822 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4994 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (15)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (5)
Prussia Thaler 1822 D at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2167 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1822 D at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1822 D at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1822 D at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1822 D at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1822 D at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1822 D at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1822 D at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1822 D at auction WAG - September 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date September 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1822 D at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1822 D at auction WAG - June 14, 2015
Seller WAG
Date June 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1822 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1822 D at auction WAG - October 5, 2014
Seller WAG
Date October 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1822 D at auction Künker - February 13, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 13, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1822 D at auction Künker - October 31, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1822 D at auction Künker - September 25, 2013
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1822 D at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1822 D at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1822 D at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1822 D at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1822 D at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

