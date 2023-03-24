Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1822 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1822
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1822 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4994 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2167 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 13, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
