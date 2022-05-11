Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1822 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1822 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1822 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1822 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1210 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (3)
Prussia Thaler 1822 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1822 A at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1822 A at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1822 A at auction cgb.fr - January 26, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1822 A at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1822 A at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1822 A at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1822 A at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1822 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 18, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1822 A at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1822 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1822 A at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1822 A at auction Künker - March 7, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 7, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1822 A at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1822 A at auction Künker - September 27, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

