Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1822 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1822
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1822 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1210 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (4)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search