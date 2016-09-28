Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1821 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1821 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1821 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1821 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2596 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place March 14, 2011.

Prussia Thaler 1821 D at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
3588 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1821 D at auction Künker - March 12, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
1942 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1821 D at auction Künker - March 15, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

