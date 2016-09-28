Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1821 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1821
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1821 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2596 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place March 14, 2011.
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
3588 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
1942 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
