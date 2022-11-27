Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1821 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1821
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1821 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3205 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place June 19, 2007.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (2)
- Künker (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
327 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search