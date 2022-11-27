Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1821 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1821 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1821 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1821 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3205 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place June 19, 2007.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • WAG (2)
Prussia Thaler 1821 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1821 A at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
327 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1821 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1821 A at auction Felzmann - January 18, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1821 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1821 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1821 A at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1821 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 24, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1821 A at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1821 A at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1821 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1821 A at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
