Thaler 1821 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1821 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3205 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place June 19, 2007.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (4) VF (6)