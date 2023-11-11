Thaler 1820 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1820 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2032 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.

Сondition AU (3) XF (5) VF (7)