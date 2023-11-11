Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1820 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1820
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1820 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2032 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- WAG (7)
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
596 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search