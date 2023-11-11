Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1820 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1820 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1820 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1820 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2032 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • WAG (7)
Prussia Thaler 1820 D at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1820 D at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
596 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1820 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1820 D at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1820 D at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1820 D at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1820 D at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
Seller WAG
Date May 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1820 D at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1820 D at auction WAG - April 10, 2016
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1820 D at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1820 D at auction WAG - November 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1820 D at auction Felzmann - June 25, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date June 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1820 D at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1820 D at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1820 D at auction Künker - September 26, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

