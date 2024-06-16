Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1819 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1819
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1819 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 769 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Agora (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Bertolami (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (7)
- Felzmann (4)
- Golden Lion (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (6)
- Katz (8)
- Künker (8)
- Möller (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Teutoburger (7)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (5)
- WCN (2)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bertolami
Date June 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
