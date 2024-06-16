Thaler 1819 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1819 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 769 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (6) XF (17) VF (44) F (3) No grade (3)

Seller All companies

Agora (1)

Auctiones (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Bertolami (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

Emporium Hamburg (7)

Felzmann (4)

Golden Lion (1)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (4)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (6)

Katz (8)

Künker (8)

Möller (3)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (4)

Solidus Numismatik (2)

Teutoburger (7)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (5)

WCN (2)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)