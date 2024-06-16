Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1819 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1819 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1819 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1819 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 769 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

Prussia Thaler 1819 D at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1819 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1819 D at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1819 D at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1819 D at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1819 D at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1819 D at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1819 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1819 D at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1819 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1819 D at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1819 D at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1819 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1819 D at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1819 D at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1819 D at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1819 D at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1819 D at auction Bertolami - June 12, 2022
Seller Bertolami
Date June 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1819 D at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

