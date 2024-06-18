Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1819 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1819
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1819 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 799 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2011.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
523 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
