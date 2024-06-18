Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1819 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1819 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1819 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1819 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 799 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2011.

Prussia Thaler 1819 A at auction Solidus Numismatik - June 18, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1819 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
523 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1819 A at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1819 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Prussia Thaler 1819 A at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1819 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1819 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1819 A at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1819 A at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1819 A at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1819 A at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1819 A at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1819 A at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1819 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1819 A at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1819 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1819 A at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1819 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 4, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1819 A at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

