Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1818 D "Type 1816-1822" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1818 D "Type 1816-1822" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1818 D "Type 1816-1822" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1818 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2505 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (5)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Kroha (5)
  • Künker (12)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (5)
  • Möller (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (6)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (9)
  • WAG (11)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Prussia Thaler 1818 D at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1818 D at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1818 D at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1818 D at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1818 D at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1818 D at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1818 D at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1818 D at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1818 D at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1818 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1818 D at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1818 D at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1818 D at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1818 D at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1818 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1818 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1818 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Prussia Thaler 1818 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1818 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1818 D at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Prussia Thaler 1818 D at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1818 D at auction Auctiones - March 19, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1818 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search