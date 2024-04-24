Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1818 D "Type 1816-1822" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1818
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1818 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2505 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
