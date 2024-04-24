Thaler 1818 D "Type 1816-1822" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1818 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2505 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (9) XF (23) VF (78) F (6) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (3) VF35 (1) Service PCGS (4) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Auctiones (1)

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

AURORA (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Cayón (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coinhouse (2)

COINSNET (2)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Felzmann (5)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (6)

Heritage (2)

HERVERA (4)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (6)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Kroha (5)

Künker (12)

La Galerie Numismatique (5)

Möller (4)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (6)

Niemczyk (1)

Numimarket (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (5)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (8)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (9)

WAG (11)

WCN (3)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)