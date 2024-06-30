Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1818 A "Type 1816-1822" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1818
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (329) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1818 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4678 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place September 23, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Popular sections
