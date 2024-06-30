Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1818 A "Type 1816-1822" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1818 A "Type 1816-1822" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1818 A "Type 1816-1822" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (329) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1818 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4678 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place September 23, 2011.

Prussia Thaler 1818 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1818 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1818 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1818 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1818 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1818 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1818 A at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 21, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1818 A at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1818 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1818 A at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1818 A at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1818 A at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1818 A at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1818 A at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1818 A at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1818 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1818 A at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1818 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1818 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1818 A at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1818 A at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
