Thaler 1818 A "Type 1816-1822" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1818 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4678 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place September 23, 2011.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (33) XF (105) VF (148) F (10) No grade (22) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (4) MS63 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (7)

