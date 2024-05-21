Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1817 A "Type 1816-1822" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1817 A "Type 1816-1822" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1817 A "Type 1816-1822" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1817 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27380 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 881. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Darabanth (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (15)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Höhn (12)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Kroha (3)
  • Künker (6)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Teutoburger (17)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 21, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction Möller - December 2, 2022
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1817 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search