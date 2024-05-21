Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1817 A "Type 1816-1822" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1817
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1817 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27380 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 881. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Darabanth (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (15)
- Felzmann (3)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Höhn (12)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (4)
- Kroha (3)
- Künker (6)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Teutoburger (17)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- WAG (5)
- WCN (2)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search