Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1816 A "Type 1816-1822" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1816 A "Type 1816-1822" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1816 A "Type 1816-1822" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1816 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3216 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place June 20, 2006.

Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Künker - June 20, 2006
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

