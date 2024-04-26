Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1817 A "Type 1816-1818" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1817
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1817 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 260 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller NumisCorner
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date July 24, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
