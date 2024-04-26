Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1817 A "Type 1816-1818" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1817 A "Type 1816-1818" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1817 A "Type 1816-1818" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1817 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 260 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
609 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction Anticomondo - March 3, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction Rio de la Plata - July 24, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date July 24, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction Künker - September 26, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction Westfälische - February 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date February 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1817 A at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

