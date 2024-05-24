Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1816 A "Type 1816-1818" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1816
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (202) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1816 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 90 sold at the Leu Numismatik auction for CHF 36,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
