Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1816 A "Type 1816-1818" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1816 A "Type 1816-1818" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1816 A "Type 1816-1818" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (202) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1816 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 90 sold at the Leu Numismatik auction for CHF 36,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Busso Peus (8)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (20)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • GGN (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (11)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (11)
  • Katz (2)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (66)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coin Galleries (2)
  • Möller (6)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (11)
  • WAG (20)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (7)
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
314 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
511 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
To auction
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1816 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search