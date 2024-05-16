Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1816 B "Type 1809-1816" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1816 B "Type 1809-1816" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1816 B "Type 1809-1816" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Breslau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1816 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1196 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Prussia Thaler 1816 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1816 B at auction Nomisma - January 28, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date January 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1816 B at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 126 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1816 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1816 B at auction Nomisma - January 24, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date January 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1816 B at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1816 B at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1816 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1816 B at auction Golden Lion - May 2, 2020
Seller Golden Lion
Date May 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1816 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 13, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1816 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1816 B at auction Rauch - February 23, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date February 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1816 B at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1816 B at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1816 B at auction WAG - July 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date July 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1816 B at auction Rauch - April 16, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date April 16, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1816 B at auction Heritage - June 19, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date June 19, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1816 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1816 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1816 B at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1816 B at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

