Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1816 B "Type 1809-1816" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1816
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Breslau
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1816 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1196 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Golden Lion (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Nomisma (2)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (5)
- WCN (1)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Golden Lion
Date May 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date February 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 19, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search