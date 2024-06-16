Thaler 1816 A "Type 1809-1816" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1816 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

