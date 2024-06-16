Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1816 A "Type 1809-1816" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1816 A "Type 1809-1816" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1816 A "Type 1809-1816" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (206) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1816 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Agora (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Boule (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (13)
  • Felzmann (7)
  • GGN (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Höhn (28)
  • iBelgica (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Kroha (3)
  • Künker (30)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Pruvost (1)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Reinhard Fischer (6)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Sima Srl (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (10)
  • UBS (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (14)
  • WCN (2)
  • Westfälische (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 63 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Pruvost - April 20, 2024
Seller Pruvost
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Sima Srl - April 1, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Sima Srl - April 1, 2024
Seller Sima Srl
Date April 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1816 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search