Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1816 A "Type 1809-1816" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1816
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (206) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1816 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
