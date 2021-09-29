Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1815 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1815
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Breslau
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1815 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3997 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- HERVERA (2)
- Künker (4)
- Möller (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (4)
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
643 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
