Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1815 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1815 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1815 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Breslau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1815 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3997 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (4)
Prussia Thaler 1815 B at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
351 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1815 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
643 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1815 B at auction Teutoburger - December 7, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1815 B at auction Rauch - February 23, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date February 23, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1815 B at auction Niemczyk - September 7, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1815 B at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1815 B at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1815 B at auction WAG - April 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date April 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1815 B at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1815 B at auction Soler y Llach - October 17, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1815 B at auction WAG - July 13, 2014
Seller WAG
Date July 13, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1815 B at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1815 B at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1815 B at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1815 B at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1815 B at auction Künker - February 1, 2006
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1815 B at auction Künker - June 14, 1999
Seller Künker
Date June 14, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

