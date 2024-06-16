Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1815 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1815
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1815 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6413 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place July 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 56 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
