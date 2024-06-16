Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1815 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1815 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1815 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1815 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6413 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place July 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (13)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Höhn (12)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (11)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (11)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • WAG (6)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Prussia Thaler 1815 A at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1815 A at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 56 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1815 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1815 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1815 A at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1815 A at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1815 A at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1815 A at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1815 A at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1815 A at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1815 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1815 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1815 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1815 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1815 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1815 A at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1815 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 22, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1815 A at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Prussia Thaler 1815 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1815 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search