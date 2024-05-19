Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1813 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Breslau
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1813 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 753 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (14)
- Katz (1)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (24)
- Marciniak (1)
- Möller (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (14)
- Teutoburger (8)
- WAG (10)
- WCN (2)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
