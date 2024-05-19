Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1813 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1813 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1813 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Breslau
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1813 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 753 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Prussia Thaler 1813 B at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 136 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1813 B at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
587 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1813 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1813 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1813 B at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1813 B at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1813 B at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1813 B at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1813 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1813 B at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1813 B at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1813 B at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1813 B at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1813 B at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1813 B at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1813 B at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1813 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1813 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1813 B at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1813 B at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

