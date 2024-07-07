Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1814 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1814
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (656)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1814 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31063 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller CNG
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 150 USD
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
For the sale of Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
