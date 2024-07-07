Thaler 1814 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1814 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31063 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition UNC (93) AU (100) XF (196) VF (203) F (18) No grade (45) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (11) MS64 (17) MS63 (22) MS62 (4) MS61 (4) AU58 (8) AU55 (4) XF45 (1) XF40 (5) VF35 (1) Service PCGS (31) ННР (4) NGC (34)

Seller All companies

Alexander (11)

Anticomondo (2)

Auction World (1)

Auctiones (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (2)

Aurea (5)

Aureo & Calicó (4)

BAC (5)

Bolaffi (1)

Busso Peus (8)

Cayón (2)

Cieszyńskie CN (4)

CNG (2)

Coin Cabinet (1)

CoinsNB (2)

COINSNET (7)

COINSTORE (2)

DNW (2)

Dorotheum (2)

Emporium Hamburg (33)

Felzmann (20)

Gärtner (6)

GGN (1)

Goldberg (4)

Golden Lion (1)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Grün (11)

Heritage (26)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (6)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (19)

Höhn (38)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (6)

Imperial Coin (3)

Inasta (2)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (20)

KM NUMIS (1)

Kroha (7)

Künker (64)

Leu (1)

London Coin Galleries (2)

Marciniak (3)

Möller (4)

Monedalia.es (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (2)

Montenegro (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (15)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (7)

Negrini (3)

Niemczyk (11)

Numedux (9)

Numimarket (4)

Numis Poland (2)

Numisbalt (27)

Numismatica Ranieri (2)

Numisor (2)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (12)

Reinhard Fischer (15)

Rhenumis (4)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russiancoin (10)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (4)

Soler y Llach (7)

Sonntag (4)

Stack's (9)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (2)

Stephen Album (2)

Tauler & Fau (4)

Teutoburger (51)

TMAJK sro (1)

UBS (3)

V. GADOURY (2)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (47)

WCN (13)

Westfälische (5)

Wójcicki (4)

Wormser Auktionshaus (8)

Zöttl (1)