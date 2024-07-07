Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1814 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1814 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1814 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (656)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1814 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31063 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Prussia Thaler 1814 A at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1814 A at auction CNG - July 3, 2024
Seller CNG
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 150 USD
Prussia Thaler 1814 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1814 A at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1814 A at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1814 A at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1814 A at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1814 A at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1814 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1814 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1814 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1814 A at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1814 A at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1814 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1814 A at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1814 A at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1814 A at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1814 A at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1814 A at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1814 A at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1814 A at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1814 A at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1814 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1814 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1814 A at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1814 A at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Prussia Thaler 1814 A at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
To auction
Prussia Thaler 1814 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

