Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1813 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1813 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 788 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- CoinsNB (3)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (3)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (4)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (6)
- iNumis (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (2)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Numedux (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (5)
- Schulman (2)
- Teutoburger (4)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search