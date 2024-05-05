Thaler 1813 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1813 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 788 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (10) XF (17) VF (16) F (6) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aurea (1)

CoinsNB (3)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Felzmann (3)

Frankfurter (1)

Gärtner (1)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (4)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (6)

iNumis (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (2)

M&M AG, CH (1)

Möller (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (4)

Numedux (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Reinhard Fischer (5)

Schulman (2)

Teutoburger (4)

TMAJK sro (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (1)