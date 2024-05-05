Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1813 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1813 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1813 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1813 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 788 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

Prussia Thaler 1813 A at auction Naumann - May 5, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date May 5, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1813 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1813 A at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1813 A at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1813 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1813 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1813 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1813 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1813 A at auction CoinsNB - February 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1813 A at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1813 A at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1813 A at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1813 A at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1813 A at auction Felzmann - March 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1813 A at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1813 A at auction Niemczyk - June 28, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1813 A at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date May 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1813 A at auction Aurea - March 25, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1813 A at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1813 A at auction V. GADOURY - November 29, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

