Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1812 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1812 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1812 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1812 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 689 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place June 20, 2005.

Prussia Thaler 1812 A at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1812 A at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1812 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1812 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Prussia Thaler 1812 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1812 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1812 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1812 A at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1812 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 4, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1812 A at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1812 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Prussia Thaler 1812 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1812 A at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1812 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1812 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1812 A at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1812 A at auction Numisor - May 11, 2021
Seller Numisor
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1812 A at auction Heritage - February 2, 2020
Prussia Thaler 1812 A at auction Heritage - February 2, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1812 A at auction Rauch - February 23, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date February 23, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1812 A at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1812 A at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1812 A at auction Rauch - October 1, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date October 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Prussia Thaler 1812 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

