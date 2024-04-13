Thaler 1812 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1812 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 689 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place June 20, 2005.

