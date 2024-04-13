Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1812 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1812
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1812 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 689 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place June 20, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
