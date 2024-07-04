Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1811 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1811 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1811 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1811 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3200 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place September 26, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
Prussia Thaler 1811 A at auction Nomisma - July 4, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1811 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Prussia Thaler 1811 A at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1811 A at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1811 A at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1811 A at auction Künker - September 26, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1811 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
