Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1811 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1811
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1811 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3200 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place September 26, 2005.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
