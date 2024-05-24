Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1810 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1810 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1810 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1810 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3977 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (7)
  • Westfälische (1)
Prussia Thaler 1810 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1810 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1810 A at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1810 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1810 A at auction Niemczyk - June 28, 2022
Prussia Thaler 1810 A at auction Niemczyk - June 28, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1810 A at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1810 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1810 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1810 A at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1810 A at auction Höhn - October 4, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1810 A at auction Teutoburger - September 3, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1810 A at auction Heritage - January 30, 2020
Prussia Thaler 1810 A at auction Heritage - January 30, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2020
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1810 A at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1810 A at auction Rauch - February 23, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date February 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1810 A at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1810 A at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1810 A at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1810 A at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1810 A at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1810 A at auction Stephen Album - January 22, 2017
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 22, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1810 A at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1810 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search