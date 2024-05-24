Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1810 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1810
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1810 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3977 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2020
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date February 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 22, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
