Thaler 1810 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1810 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3977 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

