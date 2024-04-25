Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1809 A "Type 1809-1816" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1809 A "Type 1809-1816" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1809 A "Type 1809-1816" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1809 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1218 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • WCN (3)
  • Westfälische (2)
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
658 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction Rauch - February 23, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date February 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction Möller - November 5, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction Höhn - January 13, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date January 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction Felzmann - August 27, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date August 27, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1809 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search