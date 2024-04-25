Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1809 A "Type 1809-1816" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1809
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1809 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1218 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- GGN (1)
- Grün (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Höhn (4)
- iNumis (1)
- Künker (9)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Möller (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (5)
- WCN (3)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date February 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
12
