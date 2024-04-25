Thaler 1809 A "Type 1809-1816" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1809 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1218 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.

