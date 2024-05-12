Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1809 A "Type 1800-1809" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1809
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1809 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place September 17, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Astarte S.A.
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 CHF
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
