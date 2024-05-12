Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1809 A "Type 1800-1809" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1809 A "Type 1800-1809" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1809 A "Type 1800-1809" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1809 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place September 17, 2018.

Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction Astarte S.A. - May 12, 2024
Seller Astarte S.A.
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 CHF
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction HIRSCH - June 20, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction Felzmann - January 18, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction Höhn - October 4, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date October 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1809 A at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

