Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1808 G (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1808 G - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1808 G - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Glatz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1808 with mark G. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Glatz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1172 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (10)
  • London Coin Galleries (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (9)
  • WCN (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Prussia Thaler 1808 G at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1348 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1808 G at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1049 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1808 G at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1808 G at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1808 G at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1808 G at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1808 G at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1808 G at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1808 G at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1808 G at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1808 G at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1808 G at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1808 G at auction Künker - March 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1808 G at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1808 G at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1808 G at auction London Coin Galleries - November 1, 2016
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date November 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1808 G at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1808 G at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1808 G at auction WAG - June 14, 2015
Seller WAG
Date June 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1808 G at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1808 G at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1808 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search