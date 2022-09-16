Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1808 G (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1808
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Glatz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1808 with mark G. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Glatz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1172 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1348 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1049 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date November 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
