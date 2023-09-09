Thaler 1808 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1808 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3570 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place September 25, 2020.

Сondition AU (1) VF (6) No grade (1)