Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1808 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1808 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1808 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1808 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3570 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place September 25, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia Thaler 1808 A at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 9, 2023
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 45 GBP
Prussia Thaler 1808 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1808 A at auction HIRSCH - September 25, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1808 A at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1808 A at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1808 A at auction Höhn - January 13, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date January 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1808 A at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1808 A at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1808 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search