Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1808 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1808
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1808 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3570 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place September 25, 2020.
Сondition
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 45 GBP
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
