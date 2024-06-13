Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1807 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1807 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1807 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1807 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3055 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Prussia Thaler 1807 A at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Prussia Thaler 1807 A at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1807 A at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1807 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1807 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1807 A at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1807 A at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1807 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1807 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1807 A at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1807 A at auction Heritage - February 2, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1807 A at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1807 A at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1807 A at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1807 A at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1807 A at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1807 A at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1807 A at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1807 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1807 A at auction Westfälische - September 8, 2016
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Prussia Thaler 1807 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

