Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1807 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1807
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1807 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3055 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- GGN (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (4)
- Künker (12)
- Marciniak (2)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- WAG (4)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
