Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1806 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1806
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1806 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2233 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
