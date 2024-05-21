Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1806 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1806 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1806 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1806 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2233 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (5)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (1)
Prussia Thaler 1806 A at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 21, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1806 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1806 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1806 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1806 A at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1806 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1806 A at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1806 A at auction Künker - October 22, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1806 A at auction WAG - September 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1806 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1806 A at auction Künker - March 7, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 7, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1806 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1806 A at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

